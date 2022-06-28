Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG opened at $2,332.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,294.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,586.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

