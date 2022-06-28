Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 37.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 1,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 37.6% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,332.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,294.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,586.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

