Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Boosted by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,316.67 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,286.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2,580.32.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.