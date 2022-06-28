Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,817,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 3,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,316.67 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,286.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,580.32.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.