Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,316.67 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,286.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2,580.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

