Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,817,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.8% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 3,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,316.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,286.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,580.32. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.