Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $431,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,316.67 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,286.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,580.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.