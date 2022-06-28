Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 116.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,229,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MCIA Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $113.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.74.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.07.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

