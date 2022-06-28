Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 116.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,229,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MCIA Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
AMZN stock opened at $113.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.74.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.07.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
