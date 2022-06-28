Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.3% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $6,229,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 9.0% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $113.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.07.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

