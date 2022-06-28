Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,229,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.07.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.