Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 111,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 41,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PESI opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.86 million, a PE ratio of 87.83 and a beta of 1.02. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services ( NASDAQ:PESI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Profile (Get Rating)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.