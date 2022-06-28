Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 193 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.70. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $87.10.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.059 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

