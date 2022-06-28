Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $90.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.95 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.80. The company has a market capitalization of $121.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

