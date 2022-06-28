Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 18,447 Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of Mesa Air Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,794,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 241,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 54,141 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

MESA stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $88.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.73.

Mesa Air Group ( NASDAQ:MESA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $123.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $5.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

