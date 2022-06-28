Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Ultralife worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ultralife by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 34,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ultralife by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ultralife by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ultralife by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 901,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ultralife by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 458,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 101,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Ultralife Co. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $80.80 million, a P/E ratio of -71.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22.

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ultralife in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 30,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $159,588.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 740,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,835.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Louis Saeli acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,446 shares in the company, valued at $343,776.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 52,970 shares of company stock worth $268,069. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

