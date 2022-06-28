Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 20,973 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 85,485 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 93,407 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 46,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ PANL opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $248.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.56.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $191.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

