Annex Advisory Services LLC Invests $200,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $96.95 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.25 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.58.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

