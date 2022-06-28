Annex Advisory Services LLC Invests $223,000 in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

In other news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $283,989.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindsay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lindsay in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Lindsay stock opened at $124.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $116.77 and a twelve month high of $179.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.07.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Lindsay Profile (Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.