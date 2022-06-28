Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 223 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,825,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,171,000 after buying an additional 20,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,414,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,085,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,145,000 after acquiring an additional 57,665 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,826 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN opened at $140.60 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.55 and a twelve month high of $178.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.47.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

