Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOG. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.07.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

