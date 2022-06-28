Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE opened at $132.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $154.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

