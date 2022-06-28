Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.90 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

