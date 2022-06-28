Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of Vishay Precision Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 59,155 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,273,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $405.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VPG. StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 13,500 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $423,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,775,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

