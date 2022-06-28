Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.2% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1,841.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,604 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $1,461,735,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after buying an additional 8,154,171 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.55.

Shares of AAPL opened at $141.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.91. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.