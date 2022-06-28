Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.2% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1,841.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,604 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $1,461,735,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after buying an additional 8,154,171 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of AAPL opened at $141.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.91. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.
About Apple (Get Rating)
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
