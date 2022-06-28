Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Decreased by Icapital Wealth LLC

Icapital Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,874 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.6% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 33,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $8,904,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Apple by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 60,728 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 45,442 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $141.66 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

