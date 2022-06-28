Atlas Brown Inc. Buys 755 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.5% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Argus lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $116.38 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $111.48 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

