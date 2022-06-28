Atticus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 600,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,068,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 111.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $218.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

