Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $253,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 62.6% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 23,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 75,862 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 23,119 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.