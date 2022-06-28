Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,307.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 326,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,088,000 after acquiring an additional 321,696 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,911,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,978,000 after acquiring an additional 166,984 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,533,000 after acquiring an additional 113,397 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,889,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $206.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.07.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.