Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 741.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 112,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.55.

ITW stock opened at $187.30 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.33 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.