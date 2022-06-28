Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,670 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253 in the last 90 days. 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

BRO stock opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.77. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $904.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

