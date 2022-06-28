Bar Harbor Trust Services Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bar Harbor Trust Services lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $9,409,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 16.6% in the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,316.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,286.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,580.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

