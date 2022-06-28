Bender Robert & Associates Buys 5,763 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bender Robert & Associates boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 42,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 79,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 76,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.