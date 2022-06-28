Bender Robert & Associates Has $2.97 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $282.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.67. The stock has a market cap of $290.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

