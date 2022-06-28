Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.4% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,111,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 534.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,113,000 after acquiring an additional 797,701 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,845,000 after acquiring an additional 730,170 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.57.

NYSE:CVX opened at $147.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

