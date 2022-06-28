Bennicas & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,500 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,323 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

