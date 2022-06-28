Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,757 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

BBY stock opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,816. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.