Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys 42 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,817,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 3,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,773,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,316.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,286.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,580.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.