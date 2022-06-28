Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,363 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,467 shares of company stock worth $7,322,535 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $203.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

