Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 219 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $282.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.26 and a 200 day moving average of $330.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

