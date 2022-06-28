Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,254,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,824,000 after buying an additional 40,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $114.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average is $67.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.94.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

