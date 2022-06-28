Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 310 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,059,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.07.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

