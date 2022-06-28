Capital One Financial Corp Sells 573 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital One Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $113.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.65.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.07.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

