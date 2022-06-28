CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys 282 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,082 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

NYSE VZ opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

