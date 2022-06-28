CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 371 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.3% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Diversified LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

HD stock opened at $282.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $290.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

