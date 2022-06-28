Charter Trust Co. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Charter Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.0% of Charter Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 556.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $3,380,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $116.38 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $111.48 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $341.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.70 and its 200 day moving average is $138.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Argus decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

