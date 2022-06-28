Charter Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Charter Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

GOOGL opened at $2,316.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,286.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,580.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

