Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Position Reduced by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,932.75.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,331.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,357.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,482.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

