Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $117.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.93. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

