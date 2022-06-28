City Holding Co. Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,740 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 303.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 14,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $168.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.89. The stock has a market cap of $421.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $153.28 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

